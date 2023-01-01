Impact Providing Combo Tickets for Live Eric Bischoff Podcast Taping and Post-Hard To Kill TV Taping

Impact Wrestling has released combo tickets for their upcoming post-Hard To Kill tapings, as well as a live 83 Weeks podcast taping with WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday, January 13. The following night, January 14, Impact will tape TV episodes from the same location. On January 14, the Riverside Epicenter will also host a live taping of Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast with co-host Conrad Thompson.

It takes about 20 minutes to get from Center Stage to Riverside Epicenter. The 83 Weeks event starts at 1pm ET with VIP Time, followed by the live podcast taping at 2:30pm ET. Fans will have plenty of time to get from the Riverside Epicenter to Center Stage for the 7:30pm ET Impact TV tapings.

The $45 combo ticket includes General Admission to both the 83 Weeks taping and the Impact TV tapings. The $95 combo ticket includes General Admission to both shows as well as a VIP Meet & Greet with Bischoff and Thompson prior to the taping of 83 Weeks. A signed event poster and a photo opportunity with both Bischoff and Thompson are included in the VIP package.

Tickets can be purchased through the link provided in the following announcement:

Tickets & more information

One night after Hard To Kill takes over Atlanta, the fun continues with two must-see events on Saturday, January 14th. Take advantage of this special offer and secure your ticket package to both Hard To Kill Fallout and 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson!

More on Hard To Kill Fallout:

Witness the fallout from Hard To Kill as the television trucks of IMPACT! on AXS TV come to Center Stage in Atlanta, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!

More on 83 Weeks LIVE with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson:

Join Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson for a live edition of 83 Weeks in the heart of WCW country, Atlanta, Georgia! This special matinee show will feature a VIP Meet and Greet with Eric and Conrad before the show followed by an uncensored, unscripted, anything goes live version of 83 Weeks. You don’t want to miss this one!