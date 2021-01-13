Impact Ratings Report For 1/12

Tuesday’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Genesis fallout plus the final build for Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, drew 161,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #126 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #138 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s show, which drew 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 and #142 for the night in viewership.