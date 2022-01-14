Impact Ratings Report For 1/13

Thursday’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.73% from last week’s 104,000 viewers for the Hard To Kill go-home episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 58.33% from the 24,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

After failing to make the Cable Top 150 for four straight weeks, this week’s Impact ranked #147 with the 0.03 key demo rating. This week’s Impact ranked #111 for the night in viewership on cable, tied with NFL Now on the NFL Network, which ranked #150 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the November 18 episode, and the best key demo rating since December 9. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 6.73% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before. Impact viewership for this past week was down 31.05% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 40% from the year before.