Impact Ratings Report For 1/20

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 13.51% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the post-Hard To Kill episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 38,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #144 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating, up from last week’s #147 ranking. This week’s Impact ranked #136 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #111 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the November 18 episode. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 13.51% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with the week before. Impact viewership for this past week was down 14.28% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired the year before. The 2021 episode was the post-Hard To Kill show.

NJPW returned to AXS TV last night, airing from 10-11pm with Impact as the lead-in. Last night’s airing was a re-run of the Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match from WrestleKingdom 12, which previously aired on AXS in January 2018. The one hour episode drew 88,000 viewers and a 0.03 key demo rating, with 37,000 18-49 viewers. AXS will begin airing new NJPW episodes on Thursday, March 3 at 10pm ET, but will air re-runs until then.