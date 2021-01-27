Impact Ratings Report For 1/26

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring a big eight-man main event with Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer defeating Ken Shamrock, Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey, drew 186,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #129 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s post-Hard To Kill episode, which drew 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150 and #133 for the night in viewership.

This is the best Impact viewership since the December 8 episode, which drew 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the key demo.