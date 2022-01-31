Impact Ratings Report For 1/27

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 182,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 44.44% from the previous week’s 126,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 66.66% from the previous week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.05 key demo rating represents 68,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 78.95% from the 38,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.05 key demo rating, up from last week’s #144 ranking. Thursday’s Impact ranked #125 for the night in viewership on cable, up from the previous week’s #136 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best viewership since February 16 of last year for the post-No Surrender episode, and the best key demo rating since May 27 of last year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 44.44% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 66.66% from the week before. Impact viewership for this past week was down 2.15% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired the year before.

AXS aired another one-hour re-run of NJPW this past Thursday after Impact, which they will do until new episodes begin airing in March. Thursday’s episode featured the 2018 WrestleKingdom 12 match between then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito. The episode drew 66,000 viewers, which is down 25% from the 88,000 viewers that last week’s NJPW return to AXS drew, for the WK12 match between Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. This week’s 0.01 key demo rating was down 66.66% from last week’s 0.03 rating. This week’s NJPW re-run on AXS drew 15,000 18-49 viewers, which was down 59.45% from the 37,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s re-run episode drew.