Impact Ratings Report For 10/14

Thursday’s taped post-Knockouts Knockdown edition of Impact Wrestling drew 89,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 19.81% from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the Knockouts Knockdown go-home show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 22.48% from the 31,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row. The episode three weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact drew the fewest viewers since the July 1 episode, the second-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the third-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 19.81% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 42.20% from the same week in 2020.