Impact Ratings Report For 10/21

Thursday’s taped Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 93,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 4.49% from last week’s 89,000 viewers for the post-Knockouts Knockdown show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 22,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 42.10% from the 38,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row. The episode four weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact drew the third-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. The show tied with other episodes for the lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 4.49% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from the week before. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 36.30% from the same week in 2020.