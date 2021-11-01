Impact Ratings Report For 10/28

Thursday’s taped post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling drew 100,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 7.53% from last week’s 93,000 viewers for the Bound For Glory go-home show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.03 key demo rating represents 35,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 59.09% from the 22,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth week in a row. The episode five weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. The show drew the fourth-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the sixth-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. The show tied with other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 7.53% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 28.05% from the same week in 2020.