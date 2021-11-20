Impact Ratings Report For 11/18

Thursday’s taped Turning Point go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 129,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 62.39% from last week’s 79,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership ever for an episode on AXS.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 30,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20% from the 25,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the seventh week in a row.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV as the Falcons vs. Patriots game on FOX drew 13.518 million viewers, plus another 2.744 million viewers on the NFL Network, and several million for the various pre and post-shows. Impact drew the best viewership since the 143,000 viewers on June 3, while the key demo rating is what the show has done for the past few weeks, but still tied with several other episodes to be the lowest-rated in the demo in the history of Impact on AXS. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 62.39% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 11.6% from the same week in 2020.