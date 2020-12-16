Impact Ratings Report For 12/15

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 177,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This week’s Impact ranked #143 for the night on the Cable Top 150, and #134 for the night in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s show, which drew 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #96 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #123 in viewership.

Impact Wrestling also suffered a big drop with their viewership on Twitch. The show peaked at 14,663 viewers, down a whopping 72% from the peak of 52,492 viewers for last week’s episode (h/t to WrestleNomics and @voidtoaster1992). The average viewership this week on Twitch was 12,397 viewers, down 71.3% from last week. It should be noted that this week’s viewership was still better than what the show had been doing on the platform outside of last week.

This week’s Impact was the second show to feature stars from AEW – announcer Tony Schiavone, President & General Manager Tony Khan, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.