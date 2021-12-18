Impact Ratings Report For 12/16

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling drew 71,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 21.11% from last week’s 90,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 this week. After not making the chart for nine straight weeks, last week’s show ranked #136 with the 0.03 key demo rating, and #143 for the night in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the third-lowest audience for the show on AXS TV. Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV this week. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Chiefs and Chargers, which drew 2.844 million viewers on cable and 17.860 million viewers on network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 100% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was also up 100% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this week was down 59.9% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the year before.