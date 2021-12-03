Impact Ratings Report For 12/2

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling drew 96,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 100% from last week’s 48,000 viewers for the Thanksgiving Wrestle House 2 edition of Impact. This is still down 25.58% from the 129,000 viewers that the show drew the week before Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.01 key demo rating for the Thanksgiving show, and even with the key demo rating that the last regular episode did the week before. Thursday’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 32,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 146.15% from the 13,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.01 key demo rating drew for the Thanksgiving show, and up 6.67% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating drew for the last standard episode the week before Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the ninth week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Bills and Saints on NBC, which drew 19.4 million viewers and a 5.66 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating is back to where Impact has been the previous 5 weeks before Thanksgiving. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 100% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was also up 100% from the week before, which was Thanksgiving.

Impact viewership for this week was down 42.2% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 60% from the year before.