Impact Ratings Report For 12/22

Tuesday’s Year In Review Part 1 edition of Impact Wrestling drew 133,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact episode did not make the Cable Top 150 and the key demo ranking is not available. The show ranked #145 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s show, which drew 177,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #143 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #134 in viewership.