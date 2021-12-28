Impact Ratings Report For 12/23

Thursday’s taped Best of 2021 Part 1 edition of Impact Wrestling drew 79,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.27% from last week’s 71,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. Impact did not make the Cable Top 150 this past week, for the second week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact tied with the November 11 episode for the fourth-lowest audience for the show on AXS TV. Impact had major competition from the NFL this past week. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the 49ers and the Titans, which drew 7.898 million viewers on cable. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 11.27% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with the week before.

Impact viewership for this week was down 40.60% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 33.33% from the year before. The episode from one year before was the Best of 2020 Part 1 episode. Thursday’s taped Impact was a Best of 2021 Part 1 episode, with no new matches.