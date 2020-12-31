Impact Ratings Report For 12/29

Tuesday’s Best Of 2020 Part 2 edition of Impact Wrestling drew 103,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This week’s Impact episode did not make the Cable Top 150 and the key demo ranking is not available. The show ranked #140 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s Best Of 2020 Part 1 show, which drew 133,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #145 for the night in viewership but did not make the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo.

This week’s Impact viewership is down 22.6% from last week’s show, and 75% down in the 18-49 demographic rating. This was the second lowest Impact viewership of the year, behind the 78,000 viewers the show drew on September 8, which went head-to-head with WWE NXT Super Tuesday II that night. Impact drew a total of 8.010 million viewers in 2020, for an average of 154,038 viewers per episode. 2019 totals are not available for comparison.