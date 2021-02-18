Impact Ratings Report For 2/16

Tuesday’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from last Saturday’s No Surrender event, drew 197,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #129 for the night on cable in viewership. These numbers are up from last week’s No Surrender go-home episode, which drew 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 and #139 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 29% from last week’s show, and up 50% in the 18-49 demographic rating. This is the best Impact viewership and rating of the year, and the best since the December 8 episode where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared, which drew 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. This week’s Impact viewership was up 6% from the same week in 2020.