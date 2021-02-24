Impact Ratings Report For 2/23

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose retaining over Jake Something in the main event, drew 170,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #125 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s post-No Surrender episode, which drew 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 and #129 for the night in viewership. Last Tuesday’s show drew the best audience and rating since December 8, where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared. This week’s Impact viewership is down 14% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is down 33% from last week.