Impact Ratings Report For 2/3

Tuesday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Moose and Chris Bey defeating Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer in the main event, drew 173,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are down from last week’s episode, which drew 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #118 on the Cable Top 150 and #129 for the night in viewership.