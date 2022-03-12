Impact Ratings Report For 3/10

Thursday’s taped post-Sacrifice edition of Impact Wrestling drew 94,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 28.24% from last week’s 131,000 viewers for the Sacrifice go-home episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 34,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 27.65% from the 47,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #141 in the key demo rating, and #135 in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the lowest audience since December 30, which was the Best Of 2021 Part 2 episode. The key demo rating tied with other shows to be the third-lowest this year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 28.24% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 34.7% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.