Impact Ratings Report For 3/16

Tuesday’s post-Sacrifice edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from Saturday’s Sacrifice special event, drew 146,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and tied at #135 for the night on cable in viewership, with Free Agency Frenzy on the NFL Network, which drew a 0.06 rating in the key demo. These numbers are essentially even with last week’s Sacrifice go-home episode, which drew 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 and #128 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 1.4% from last week, while the 18-49 rating is even with last week. This week’s Impact viewership was down 10.4% from the same week in 2020.