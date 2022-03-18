Impact Ratings Report For 3/17

Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 68,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 27.65% from last week’s 94,000 viewers for the post-Sacrifice episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 23,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 32.35% from the 34,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the second week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact drew the lowest total audience since the November 25 Thanksgiving episode, and the second-lowest audience ever since the move to AXS in December 2019. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 27.65% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 53.4% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 50% from the episode that aired one year before.