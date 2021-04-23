Impact Ratings Report For 4/23

Thursday’s taped Rebellion go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring the final build for Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view, drew 145,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the third Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #113 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s second Thursday night episode, the post-Hardcore Justice show, which drew 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #138 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #144 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was up 9.9% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 25%. This week’s Impact viewership was up 9.9% from the same week in 2020.