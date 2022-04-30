Impact Ratings Report For 4/28

Thursday’s post-Rebellion edition of Impact Wrestling drew 107,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.46% from last week’s 112,000 viewers for the Rebellion go-home show.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. The 0.02 key demo rating represents 30,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 9.09% from the 33,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #143 for the night with the 0.03 key demo rating, and ranked #132 for the night on cable in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the sixth-lowest audience of the year so far, and tied with several other episodes for the lowest key demo rating of the year. The episode faced competition from the NFL Draft and the NBA Playoffs. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 4.46% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 10.83% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 60% from the episode that aired one year before. The 2021 episode was also the post-Rebellion show.