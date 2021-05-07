Impact Ratings Report For (5/7)

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Moose vs. James Storm in the main event, drew 123,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the fifth Impact episode to air on Thursday nights.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and ranked #137 for the night on cable in viewership. These numbers are up from last week’s post-Rebellion episode, which drew 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the key demo. Last week’s show ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #130 for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership was up 2.5% from last week, while the key demo 18-49 rating was down 20% from last week. This week’s Impact viewership was down 12.14% from the same week in 2020.