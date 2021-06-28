Impact Ratings Report For 6/24

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Thursday’s viewership and key demographic rating were both even with last week’s show, which also drew 111,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating for the post-Against All Odds episode. The episode is tied with the previous week as the second-lowest viewed episode of 2020 so far. The 18-49 key demo rating is tied with four other episodes for the lowest of the year.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 18.4% from the same week in 2020.