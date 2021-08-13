Impact Ratings Report For 8/12

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 122,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 18.45% from last week’s 103,000 viewers for the post-Homecoming episode.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s key demo rating. This week’s 0.04 key demo rating represents 48,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.24% from the 58,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 rating drew.

This week’s Impact drew the best audience since the June 10 episode. Viewership was up 18.45% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was down 23% from the same week in 2020.