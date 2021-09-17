Impact Ratings Report For 9/16

Thursday’s new Victory Road go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 105,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 5.40% from last week’s 111,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #135 in viewership.

Last night’s Impact tied with several other episodes to draw the lowest 18-49 key demo rating, and drew the fifth-lowest viewership of the year. Viewership was down 5.40% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 33.33% from last week.