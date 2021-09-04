Impact Ratings Report For 9/2

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 28.57% from last week’s 98,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest audience of the year.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150 but the show before that ranked #122. This week’s Impact ranked #139 for the night on cable in viewership. Last week’s show did not rank, but the episode before that ranked #133 in viewership for the night.

Last night’s Impact viewership was tied with the August 19 episode but up from what the show has been doing this summer. They key demo rating was in line with recent episodes. Viewership was up 28.57% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 33.33% from last week. Impact viewership for Thursday was up 23.5% from the same week in 2020, but the 2020 episode was the all-time low for Impact with 78,000 viewers as they went head-to-head with WWE NXT.