Impact Ratings Report For 9/9

Thursday’s new edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 11.90% from last week’s 126,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo. This is up from last week’s #129 ranking. This week’s Impact ranked #135 for the night on cable in viewership. This is up from last week’s #139 viewership ranking. Last night’s Impact was tied with several other episodes to be the second lowest rating show in the 18-49 key demographic, outside of a few episodes that drew a 0.02 rating. Viewership was down 11.90% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 25% from last week.