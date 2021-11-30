Impact Ratings Report For Thanksgiving (11/25)

Last Thursday’s post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 Thanksgiving edition of Impact Wrestling drew 48,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 62.79% from last week’s 129,000 viewers for the Turning Point go-home show.

Thursday’s Wrestle House 2 episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating. Last Thursday’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 13,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 56.67% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

Last Thursday’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the eighth week in a row.

Last Thursday’s Impact had major competition from the various NFL/college football games on cable and network TV. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Bills and Saints on NBC, which drew 19.4 million viewers and a 5.66 key demo rating. The show drew the lowest viewership and lowest key demo rating in Impact history. Last Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 62.79% from the week before, while last Thursday’s key demo rating was down 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this past Thursday was down 67.8% from the same week in 2020, which aired two days before Thanksgiving.