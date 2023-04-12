IMPACT Rebellion 2023 Officially Sold Out

If you wanted tickets to IMPACT Rebellion 2023 and you didn’t get them yet, you might have missed your window.

On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced that their Rebellion 2023 show has sold out.

“This Sunday’s Rebellion is SOLD OUT – our fifth straight sold out live show this year,” read the announcement. “Tickets are still available for Monday’s #RebellionFallout in Toronto. Get them HERE.”

