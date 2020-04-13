Impact Rebellion PPV To Now Air As 2 Night TV Event

Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28.

Rebellion was originally scheduled as a pay-per-view from New York City on Sunday, April 19. It will now air for free on AXS TV, Twitch and The Fight Network, along with Impact’s other international broadcast partners. The event will be held on a closed-set with essential personnel only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The only matches announced as of this writing are Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan, Willie Mack vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin, Taya Valkyrie vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Sami Callihan vs. Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, and Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. World Champion Tessa Blanchard in the Triple Threat main event.

