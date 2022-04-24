Impact Rebellion Results – April 23, 2022

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin In A Triple Threat Match

White is playing mind games with Sabin and Maclin. Maclin attacks Sabin from behind. Maclin whips Sabin across the ring. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin with a straight right hand. Sabin dropkicks Maclin for a two count. White pulls Maclin off the ring apron. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin blasts Maclin with The PK. Sabin with Two Flying Cannonball Sentons off the apron. Sabin is fired up. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin rolls Maclin back into the ring. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block for a one count. Sabin with a corner mount/crossbody block combination. Maclin launches Sabin over the top rope. Maclin kicks White in the face. Maclin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Maclin with a Uranage Slam. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. Maclin with a Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. White regroups on the outside. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Sabin dropkicks the left knee of Maclin. Sabin chops White. White sends Sabin ribs first into the apron. White with a Front Suplex on the apron.

White drives Maclin face first into the steel ring post. White hits The Snap Saito Suplex on the floor. White rolls Maclin back into the ring. White with a Running Uppercut. Sabin with a corner clothesline. White answers with a knife edge chop. White with The Head & Arm Suplex into Maclin for a two count. White drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White with a knee lift. White knocks Maclin off the apron. White unloads two knife edge chops. White sends Sabin to the corner. White ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin with two desperation boots. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin with a flurry of chops. Maclin kicks Sabin in the gut. White chops Maclin. Maclin clotheslines White. Maclin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin with Two Back Body Drops. Sabin kicks White in the gut. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination for a two count. Sabin with The Rolling Elbow. Maclin answers with a forearm smash.

White with a knife edge chop. Sabin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Maclin follows that with a Running Knee. White drops Maclin with The DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, White with two knife edge chops. White puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Maclin runs interference. White with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. White rakes the eyes of Sabin. Sabin denies The SuperPlex. Sabin HeadButts White. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Maclin gets Sabin and White tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with a Corner Spear. Sabin sends Maclin crashing to the outside. Sabin with The Helluva Kick. White denies The Cradle Shock. White with The Half & Half Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Sabin rolls him over for a two count. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Sabin counters with The Cradle Shock. Maclin connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Second Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Purrazzo kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Purrazzo whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie lunges over Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Purrazzo side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Valkyrie and Purrazzo are running the ropes. Valkyrie with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyrie dropkicks Purrazzo for a one count. Valkyrie slaps Purrazzo in the chest. Valkyrie sends Purrazzo to the corner. Purrazzo decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the back. Valkyrie delivers The Pandemonium. Valkyrie with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Valkyrie tugs on Purrazzo’s hair. Purrazzo drives Valkyrie face first into the steel ring post. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Valkyrie’s back.

Purrazzo punches Valkyrie in the chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Valkyrie fights from underneath. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo drops Valkyrie with The Flatliner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Valkyrie rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the chest. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the ring apron. Both ladies avoid the referee’s ten count. Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie clotheslines Purrazzo for a two count.

Purrazzo denies The Road to Valhalla. Purrazzo nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Valkyrie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo has Valkyrie perched on the top turnbuckle. Valkyrie denies The SuperPlex. Purrazzo is raining down elbow smashes. Valkyrie PowerBombs Purrazzo in mid-air for a two count. Valkyrie applies The STF. Purrazzo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo scores the ankle pick. Purrazzo applies The Heel Hook. Valkyrie repeatedly kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie denies The Queen’s Gambit. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: New AAA Reina De Reinas Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Third Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Miguel and Bailey gangs up on Austin after the bell rings. Austin decks Miguel with a back elbow smash. Chop/Forearm Combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Miguel and Bailey repeatedly kicks Austin in the back. Big Boot/Leg Sweep Combination. Bailey with an inside cradle for a two count. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Bailey. Miguel with the backslide cover for a two count. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Bailey applies a waist lock. Austin kicks Miguel in the face. Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Miguel. Bailey avoids The Flying Roundhouse Kick. Bailey dropkicks Austin. Forearm Exchange. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Austin side steps Bailey into the turnbuckles. Miguel sends Austin crashing to the outside. Miguel kicks Bailey in the face. Miguel dives over Bailey. Miguel kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey blocks The Sliding Dropkick. Miguel reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Austin trips Bailey from the outside. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive. Miguel avoids The Big Boot. Miguel sweeps out the legs of Bailey. Miguel slaps Austin in the face. Miguel rolls Austin back into the ring.

Assisted MoonSault to the floor. Bailey with a chop/forearm combination. Bailey kicks Miguel in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Miguel. Miguel with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Miguel with The Northern Lights Suplex. Miguel applies The Kimura Lock. Miguel thrust kicks the right knee of Bailey. Austin catches Miguel in mid-air. Austin dumps Miguel on top of Bailey. Austin kicks Miguel in the ribs. Austin repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Austin with a GutWrench Suplex. Austin kicks Miguel in the back. Austin is throwing haymakers at Bailey. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin kicks Bailey in the back. Bailey with another chop/forearm combination. Austin kicks Bailey in the gut. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin with a blistering chop. Austin follows that with a flying forearm smash. Bailey launches Austin over the top rope. Bailey kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel avoids The MoonSault Knee Drop. Miguel decks Bailey with a back elbow smash. Bailey kicks Miguel in the face. Miguel avoids The Windmill Kick. Miguel hits The Sliding Stunner on the floor.

Bailey delivers The Collision Course for a two count. Austin throws Bailey out of the ring. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Austin goes for The Fold, but Miguel rolls him over for a two count. Austin with The Spinning Heel Kick. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Miguel with a Running Hurricanrana off the apron. Miguel rolls Bailey back into the ring. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel denies The Modified FrankenSteiner. Austin with forearm shivers. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel goes for The Sunset Flip PowerBomb, but Bailey counters with a German Suplex. Bailey blasts Austin with The PK. Bailey backdrops Miguel onto Austin. Bailey with The MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey with The Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultimo Weapon for a two count. Bailey kicks Miguel out of the ring. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. Miguel drills Bailey with The BrainBuster. Miguel with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin plants Miguel with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with a forearm smash. Jonah drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Jonah in the face. Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Ishii with a shoulder block. Jonah with a Running Body Block. Jonah HeadButts Ishii. Jonah stomps on the back of Ishii’s neck. Jonah punches Ishii. Jonah whips Ishii into the turnbuckles. Jonah talks smack to Ishii. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s shoulders. Jonah slams Ishii’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jonah with two forearm smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Jonah applies a rear chin lock. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah with two elbow smashes. Jonah kicks Ishii in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah rakes the eyes of Ishii. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Jonah sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Ishii with a forearm smash.

Jonah denies The German Suplex. Jonah backs Ishii into the turnbuckles. Ishii sends Jonah chest first into the turnbuckles. Ishii kicks Jonah in the gut. Jonah denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Jonah bodyslams Ishii. Jonah goes for The Elbow Drop, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah sends Ishii to the corner. Jonah levels Ishii with The Body Avalanche. Jonah with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jonah kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii dropkicks the left knee of Jonah. Ishii with a sliding forearm to Jonah’s left knee. Jonah blocks The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a forearm smash. Jonah sends Ishii chest first into the canvas. Jonah with a Senton Splash for a two count.

Jonah goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Ishii applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii side steps Jonah into the ropes. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Lariat Exchange. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a clothesline to the back of Jonah’s neck. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jonah blocks a lariat from Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jonah denies The Sliding Lariat. Ishii sends Jonah into the ropes. Jonah runs through a lariat from Ishii. Jonah with a running shoulder block. Jonah with forearm shivers. Jonah HeadButts Ishii. Jonah PowerBombs Ishii for a two count. Jonah with a Massive Lariat for a two count. Ishii denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii HeadButts Jonah. Jonah Spears Ishii. Jonah goes for The Tsunami, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii blocks a boot from Jonah. Ishii with clubbing headbutts. Ishii plants Jonah with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Violent By Design (c) w/Cody Deaner vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The OGK w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. The Major Players w/Chelsea Green vs. William Morrissey & Jordynne Grace vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

THE MAJOR PLAYERS VS. WILLIAM MORRISSEY & JORDYNNE GRACE

Brian Myers and Jordynne Grace will start things off. Grace ducks a clothesline from Myers. Grace slaps Myers in the face. Grace kicks Myers in the gut. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace holds onto the ropes. Grace kicks Myers in the face. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Grace with clubbing elbow smashes. Grace with a spinning back fist. Grace follows that with a Deadlift Suplex for a two count. Morrissey and Cardona are tagged in. Cardona with forearm shivers. Morrissey reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Morrissey clotheslines Cardona. Morrissey with Two Stinger Splashes. Morrissey with a Side Walk Slam.

Morrissey poses for the crowd. Morrissey tags in Grace. Big Boot/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Myers runs away from Morrissey. Green runs interference. Cardona rolls Grace over to score the first elimination of the match. After the match, Morrissey connects with The Double Chokeslam. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Green kicks Grace in the face. Cardona denies The BQE. Morrissey goes for a Chokeslam, but Green counters with a low blow. Morrissey sends Cardona back first into the steel barricade. Morrissey was wearing a cup. Green starts slapping Morrissey in the face. Morrissey plants Green with The BQE through the time keepers table.

THE MAJOR PLAYERS VS. THE GOOD BROTHERS

Good Brothers and Major Players are brawling on the outside. Gallows SuperKicks Myers. Cardona begs for mercy. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to score the next elimination in this match.

THE GOOD BROTHERS VS. JOHNNY SWINGER & ZICKY DICE

Meeting Of The Minds. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Dice. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Gallows grabs Dice from behind. Anderson tees off on Dice. Swinger runs interference. Dice inadvertently knocks Swinger off the ring apron. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Good Brothers connects with another Magic Killer to score the next elimination in this match.

THE GOOD BROTHERS VS. RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK

Stereo SomerSault Planchas. Mack rolls Anderson back into the ring. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson kicks Swann in the gut. Anderson with a chop/forearm combination. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson leapfrogs over Swann. Swann cartwheels over Anderson. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Swann kicks Anderson in the back. Swann tags in Mack. Swann uppercuts Anderson. Mack tees off on Aderson in the corner. Mack whips Anderson into the turnbuckles. Mack mocks Gallows. Mack tags in Swann. Double Irish Whip. Swann with a corner clothesline. Mack with The Stinger Splash. Swann hooks the outside leg for a two count. Swann with a straight right hand. Anderson rakes the eyes of Swann. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows kicks Swann in the gut. Gallows slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows with the irish whip. Swann side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Swann thrust kicks the midsection of Gallows. Swann delivers his combination offense. Gallows drops Swann with The Big Boot. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows poses for the crowd. Gallows with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gallows punches Swann. Swann fights from underneath. Gallows uppercuts Swann. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stomps on the left shoulder of Swann. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with a forearm smash. Anderson kicks Swann in the gut. Anderson sends Swann to the corner. Swann avoids The Flying Boot. Anderson tags in Gallows.

Gallows with a running elbow drop. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Swann decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Anderson tags himself in. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann tags in Mack. Mack clotheslines Anderson. Mack with a corkscrew elbow strike. Mack bodyslams Anderson. Mack knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Anderson kicks Mack in the face. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Anderson denies The Stunner. Anderson drops Mack with The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Swann denies The Magic Killer. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Mack SuperKicks Gallows. Mack clotheslines Gallows over the top rope. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash for a two count. Anderson has Mack perched on the top turnbuckle. Anderson unloads two knife edge chops. Anderson and Mack are trading back and forth shots. Gallows knocks Mack off the top turnbuckle. Gallows ChokeSlams Swann on the ring apron. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to score the next elimination in this match.

THE GOOD BROTHERS VS. THE OGK

Good Brothers gets distracted by Kenny King and Vincent. Honor No More gangs up on Gallows. Anderson drops Bennett with The GunStun. Taven with a shoulder block. Anderson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taven counters with a Crossbody Block to score the next elimination in this match. After the match, Taven lands The Top Rope Plancha. Good Brothers hits The Magic Killer on the floor.

THE OGK VS. HEATH & RHINO

All hell is breaking loose in Poughkeepsie. Rhino slams Bennett’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Rhino unloads two knife edge chops. Rhino tags in Heath. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Heath punches Bennett. Heath transitions into a corner mount. Bennett reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Maria trips Heath from the outside. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Bennett with a knife edge chop. Maria continues to attack Heath behind the referee’s back. Taven is choking Heath with his boot. Bennett with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Heath in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count.

Heath reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven with a Rolling NeckBreaker. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett goes into the quick cover for a two count. Bennett applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Bennett reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Rhino and Taven are tagged in. Rhino clotheslines Taven. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino with The Corner Spear. Rhino whips Taven across the ring. Taven kicks Rhino in the chest. Rhino ducks a clothesline from Taven. Bennett delivers a cheap shot from the ring apron. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri for a two count. Bennett drops Heath with The Rolling Ebow. Double SuperKick to Rhino. Heath with a forearm smash. Bennett side steps Heath into Rhino. The OGK prepares for The Proton Pack. Rhino connects with The GORE which scores the next elimination in this match.

VIOLENT BY DESIGN VS. HEATH & RHINO

Rhino is throwing haymakers at Young. Rhino whips Young across the ring. Young holds onto the ropes. Young decks Rhino with a back elbow smash. Rhino scores the elbow knockdown. Rhino punches Doering. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Young uses the middle rope as a weapon. Double Boot on the apron. Young tags in Doering. Doering hooks the outside leg for a two count. Doering is raining down haymakers. Doering kicks Rhino in the gut. Doering is choking Rhino in the corner. Doering tags in Young. Young with a straight right hand for a two count. Young yells at the referee. Rhino with heavy bodyshots. Young pulls Rhino down to the mat. Young slams Rhino’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young talks smack to Heath.

Rhino is displaying his fighting spirit. Rhino HeadButts Doering. Young kicks Rhino in the gut. Young sends Rhino to the corner. Rhino decks Young with a back elbow smash. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath with two clotheslines. Heath scores the elbow knockdown. Heath knocks Doering off the ring apron. Heath ducks a clothesline from Young. Heath with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Young denies The PileDriver. Heath hits The Wake Up Call for a two count. Heath runs after Deaner. Doering delivers a Massive Lariat. Young hooks the outside leg for a two count. Young skins the cat. Heath Powerslams Young off the top turnbuckle for a two count. Rhino wipes out Doering. Rhino prepares for The GORE. Doering pulls Rhino out of the ring. Doering drives Rhino face first into the steel ring post. Young kicks Heath in the gut. Heath with a Back Body Drop. Young denies The Wake Up Call. Young connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Violent By Design via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tasha Steelz (c) w/Savannah Evans vs. Rosemary w/Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Rosemary tees off on Steelz after the bell rings. Rosemary with Two Hair Biel Throws. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosemary starts choking Steelz. Steelz reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary clotheslines Steelz. Rosemary applies The Last Chancery. Steelz puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Steelz regroups on the outside. Steelz bumps into Havok. Steelz slaps Havok in the face. Havok grabs Steelz in front of the referee. The referee has ejected Havok from the ringside area. Steelz lands The Suicide Dive. Steelz sends Rosemary face first into the steel ring post. Steelz with clubbing blows to Rosemary’s chest. Steelz pulls Rosemary out of the ring. Steelz slams Rosemary’s head on the ring apron. Steelz tosses Rosemary back inside the ring. Steelz with Two Seated Sentons.

Steelz with more clubbing blows to Rosemary’s chest. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the chest. Steelz sends Rosemary chest first into the turnbuckles. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz applies The Rings Of Saturn. Steelz hits The CodeBreaker. Steelz kicks Rosemary in the chest. Rosemary sits up. Steelz SuperKicks Rosemary. Rosemary starts biting the backside of Steelz. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary drops Steelz with The SlingBlade. Rosemary plays to the crowd. Rosemary with The Stinger Splash. Rosemary with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Steelz side steps Rosemary into the turnbuckles. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rosemary catches Steelz in mid-air. Rosemary teep kicks Steelz. Rosemary with The Sliding Lariat.

Steelz denies The Red Wedding. Rosemary hits The Reverse DDT for a two count. Steelz sends Rosemary face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rosemary blocks The Cutter. Steelz thrust kicks the midsection of Rosemary. Steelz delivers The Stratusfaction for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Evans. Steelz grabs the Knockouts Title. Evans drops Rosemary with The Big Boot. Steelz connects with The Blackout for a two count. Steelz is displaying her frustration. Steelz goes for The Frog Splash, but Rosemary ducks out of the way. Evans continues to run interference. Rosemary blinds Evans with the green mist. Rosemary Spears Steelz for a two count. Rosemary with clubbing blows to Steelz back. Steelz denies The Wing Clipper. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Steelz puts Rosemary on the top turnbuckle. Steelz with The SpringBoard Cutter. Steelz plants Rosemary with The Michinoku Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Championship

Moose pie faces Alexander. Alexander with a fireman’s carry takeover. Alexander is raining down haymakers. Alexander repeatedly drives his knee into Moose’s ribs. Alexander applies a waist lock. Alexander with a waist lock takedown. Alexander hammers down on Moose’s ribs. Standing Switch Exchange. Moose denies the chop block. Moose escapes The Ankle Lock. Moose regroups on the outside. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Moose. Alexander with a waist lock go-behind. Moose decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a series of running knee lifts. Moose nais Alexander with The Pump Kick. Alexander dumps Moose out of the ring. Moose is losing his composure. Moose talks smack to Alexander’s family. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Moose. Moose drops Alexander with another Pump Kick. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Moose kicks Alexander in the face. Moose sends Alexander face first into the steel ring post. Moose rolls Alexander back into the ring.

Moose whips Alexander chest first into the turnbuckles. Moose unloads three knife edge chops. Alexander slaps Moose in the face. Alexander is lighting up Moose’s chest. Moose with a running elbow smash. Alexander with a straight right hand. Moose dropkicks Alexander. Moose whips Alexander across the ring. Moose with a Back Body Drop. Moose sends Alexander into the ropes. Alexander with an inside cradle for a two count. Moose denies The Rolling Senton. Alexander slams Moose’s head on the top rope. Moose catches Alexander in mid-air. Alexander sends Moose face first into the ring post. Alexander with two forearm smashes. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Alexander. Moose repeatedly swings Alexander against the ringside barricades. Alexander gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Moose applies The Cobra Twist. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander drops Moose with Three Running Boots.

Alexander kicks Moose in the face. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Moose’s face. Alexander abuses the referee’s five count. Moose tumbles to the floor. Alexander punches Moose in the back. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Moose back into the ring. Moose denies The C4 Spike. Alexander with a chop/forearm combination. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Alexander dodges The Pump Kick. Alexander delivers Ten German Suplex’s. Alexander kicks Moose in the face. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moose with a Corner Dropkick. Moose hits Go To Hell for a two count. Alexander avoids The Spear. Alexander with another German Suplex. Moose rises back on his feet. Moose with The Pump Kick. Moose goes for The SpringBoard Crossbody Block, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Moose grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Moose repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face.

Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Moose tees off on Alexander. Moose with The Uranage Slam for a one count. Palm Strike Exchange. Moose HeadButts Alexander. Alexander with an Inside Out Lariat. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike for a two count. Moose had his foot placed on the bottom rope. Moose denies The C4 Spike. Moose with rapid fire haymakers. Moose starts biting Alexander’s forehead. The referee admonishes Moose. Moose puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Moose delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Moose goes for The Spear, but Alexander counters with The Styles Clash. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Moose refuses to quit. Moose rips off the middle turnbuckle pad. Moose with the low blow behind the referee’s back. Moose sends Alexander neck first into the exposed steel. Moose hits The Spear for a two count. Moose repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s face. Moose removes the top turnbuckle pad. Moose BuckleBombs Alexander. Moose goes for The Spear, but Alexander counters with a knee lift. Alexander plants Moose with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Alexander celebrates with his family to close the show.

Winner: New IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Credit: WrestlingHeadlines.com