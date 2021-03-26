Impact Reportedly Moves PPV Date Due To UFC

Impact Wrestling reportedly moved their upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view due to the UFC. As reported before, Impact announced this week that Rebellion is being moved from Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, April 25. It was said that Sundays are the traditional night for historic pro wrestling events.

In an update, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Impact moved the Rebellion date because April 24 is the same night as the big UFC 261 pay-per-view.

Rebellion will be headlined by Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. Tag Team Champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson has also been announced.