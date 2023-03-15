IMPACT Sacrifice Gets Addition Of Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming IMPACT Sacrifice 2023 streaming special event.

IMPACT Knockouts Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw will collide in a rematch at the special event scheduled for March 24, 2023 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the event on 3/24.

IMPACT SACRIFICE 2023 PREVIEW

* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns* Mickie James (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (Knockouts Title)* Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray (Busted Open Match)* Trey Miguel (C) vs. TBA (IMPACT X-Division Title)* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

Check back here at PWMania.com on 3/24 for complete IMPACT Sacrifice 2023 results from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.