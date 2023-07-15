IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 Opener For Tonight Revealed

The first match of the night for tonight’s IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 premium live event has been revealed.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Ultimate X match will kick things off for tonight’s pay-per-view.

In the Ultimate X match is Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham, with the winner receiving a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 goes down from St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.