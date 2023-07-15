Impact Slammiversary 2023 Preview, Full Line-Up, How To Watch, Live Coverage, More

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place tonight from Windsor, Ontario, Canada’s St. Clair College Sportsplex.

Trinity will face Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary, while Nick Aldis will face Impact World Champion Alex Shelley. The other featured match of the night will pit Impact Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Deaner against Scott D’Amore and an unannounced mystery partner, with NHL Legend Darren McCarty serving as the Special Enforcer. You can read about D’Amore’s mystery partner by clicking here.

Two matches will be featured on tonight’s Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show. Joe Hendry will defend against Kenny King, while Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) will face The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal) in a six-man match.

The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and free on FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube at 7:30pm ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE, pay-per-view, and DAZN for international viewers.

The following is tonight’s announced card, which includes ten matches:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Bully Ray and Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a partner TBA

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Eddie Edwards with Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian with Traci Brooks

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show

Jody Threat and The Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, Jai Vidal)