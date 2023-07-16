Impact Slammiversary Results – July 15, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents Slammiversary! On the show tonight is Alex Shelly (c) vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship and Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian. Plus, Knockouts World Championship match Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity, Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship and more! Continue below for complete live results.

Countdown:

Jody Threat & The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal

RESULTS: Jody Threat & The Death Dollz defeats Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal via pinfall with a combination of a Spear from Courtney Rush and a German Suplex from Jody Threat.

Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King

RESULTS: AND NEW DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION KENNY KING! Kenny King defeats Joe Hendry via pinfall with a roll up while King had feet on the ropes.

Main Card:

Ultimate X: KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan Angels vs. Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something

RESULTS: KUSHIDA defeats Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, Alan Angels, Kevin Knight and Jake Something.

Backstage:

Gia Miller interviews the new champion, Kenny King. He makes a jingle about beating Hendry. He then says he stripped him of the Digital Media title. King says his title is the only one that matters.

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

RESULTS: AND NEW IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MASHA SLAMOVICH AND KILLER KELLY.

Eric Young returned to be Scott D’Amore’s mystery partner.

Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore & Eric Young

RESULTS: Eric Young & Scott D’Amore defeats Bully Ray and Deaner via pinfall with a Canadian Destroyer from Scott and a elbow drop from Eric Young on Deaner.

Backstage:

Nick Aldis questions if Shelley can handle the pressure.

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

RESULTS: AND NEW X-DIVISION CHAMPION LIO RUSH! Lio Rush defeats Chris Sabin via pinfall with the Final Hour.

Backstage:

Gia Miller asks Alex Shelley if the Machine Gun era is coming to an end. Shelley just walks away.

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. Subculture

RESULTS: AND NEW IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SUBCULTURE! Subculture defeats ABC, Moose & Brian Myers, and Sami Callihan & Rich Swann via pinfall when Mark Andrews hits a Shooting Star Press on Brian Myers.

Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

RESULTS: Eddie Edwards defeats Frankie Kazarian via pinfall with a Boston Knee Party.

Knockouts World Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

RESULTS: AND NEW KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION TRINITY! Trinity defeats Deonna Purrazzo via submission with Star Struck.

Impact World Championship: Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelly (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT WORLD CHAMPION ALEX SHELLY! Alex Shelly defeats Nick Aldis via pinfall with a Shell Shock!

After the match, Josh Alexander makes his long-awaited return to Impact from injury! He asks for a mic, and he says, “I’M BACK”!

