Impact Slammiversary Results – July 19, 2020

Slammiversary opened with a video feature showing the mysterious figure watching the news report on a former World Champion returning to Impact Wrestling. They showed that person making their way around Nashville. They then segued into highlights setting up all the main event matches for the show.

Josh Mathews welcomed everyone and said they were going to put on a spectacle. He and Don Callis are broadcasting. Callis had some technical issues early on but they fixed it by the time the first match began.

Open Challenge: The Rascalz’ Dex and Wentz vs. The Motor City Machineguns

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin return to answer the challenge. Sabin had been working as a Producer while recovering from his torn ACL suffered while working for Ring of Honor. This is the first time they have teamed since May 2018. This is Sabin’s first match since January 2019.

Wentz and Shelley started out, having some nice back and forth exchanges and reversals on the mat. They faced off. Sabin and Dez tagged in and it was more of the same. Sabin’s pacing and speed in the ring was good early on. Dez nailed Sabin with a rana, sending him to the floor. Dez went for a dive but Shelley intercepted him and went for a back suplex. The Rascalz quickly overwhelmed Shelley and double-teamed him.

The Rascalz maintained dominance, working over Sabin, who kept kicking up. They knocked Shelley off the apron. Wentz worked over Sabin with hard chops. Shelley grabbed him, which allowed Sabin to nail a running knee and a dropkick that sent Wentz to the floor. Sabin nailed a running knee off the apron. Shelley tagged in. Dez was knocked off the corner. Went looking for a tag but Shelley was waiting for him. They fired back and forth with forearms. Sabin tagged in and brought him to the mat, controlling him with an armbar.

MCMG continued to beat on Wentz with double-team maneuvers, again knocking Dez off the apron. Sabin nailed a big suplex for a two count. Wentz tried to battle back with chops against both Machineguns but were caught in a series of stereo kicks, collapsing down to the mat. He finally nailed a handspring into a knee on Shelley and crawled to make the tag on Dez.

They noted Slammiversary was trending number two worldwide. The show has actually been trending all day, which is a great sign in interest.

Dez nailed Sabin and leapt off his back, knocking Shelley to the floor. Dez showed some great speed and aggression. Shelley was catapulted into a Wentz superkick but Sabin broke up the pinfall at the two count. The Rascalz continued working over Shelley’s back. Wentz went for a swanton but Shelley pulled his knees up. Dez went for a move but was caught with a German suplex. Sabin nailed a missile dropkick to the back of Dez’s head. He went for a move but Shelley nabbed Dez and they double-teamed him. They covered Dez but Wentz dove onto the pinfal to break it.

The Guns pulled out the Dream Sequence. Backseat Boyz baby! They worked over Dez with several more double-team moves and scored the pin.

Your winners, The Motor City Machine Guns!

A really fun back and forth athletic showcase. The Guns looked really good and this kept getting better the longer it went. The last few minutes were really fun. A nice return for the Guns and a good showing for the Rascalz.

Don Callis said his stooges tell him there are at least two more surprises. He and Josh ran down the lineup.

Backstage, Taya told John E. Bravo that she has to win The Gauntlet tonight. Rosemary then showed up and told Bravo that she had to win tonight. So, we’ll see where his loyalty lies tonight.

TNA Champion Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer – Old School Rules

Dreamer came out wearing a “Moose Sucks Eggs” shirt. That’s a reference to an old Terry Funk shirt about Dusty Rhodes. That’s great.

Moose forced Dave Penzer to get in the ring and give this the official Championship introduction.

They noted #Slammiversary was the #1 trend worldwide.

Moose controlled early on and they went to the floor, where they brawled. Dreamer sent Moose into the railing. Weapons brought into the fray. Moose attacked Dreamer’s back, suplexing him on the entrance ramp. Moose grabbed a kendo stuck and beat Dreamer across the back. He said he was going to end Dreamer’s career but Dreamer ducked another shot and nailed a Side Russian Legsweep. Dreamer drilled him with the stick.

Dreamer went to the top but when he leapt into the ring, Moose nailed him with a dropkick in mid-air. It looked awesome. Moose grabbed a trash can. He placed it over Dreamer’s head in the corner of the ring. He dropkicked the trash can into Dreamer’s face and remarked this was so easy. Moose came off the ropes but Dreamer caught him with a RKO into the trash can, covering him for a near fall.

Dreamer grabbed some more weapons, including a chair, and brought them into the ring. He went to smash Moose into the chair but Moose dropped it and nailed a drop toehold into the chair. Moose grabbed another few chairs and brought them into the ring. He made a pile of steel am,nd attempted a piledriver but Dreamer fought out. Dreamer nailed a series of right hands and went for a DDT but Moose reversed it onto a Uranage. He nailed a standing moonsault on Dreamer for a two count.

Moose went for another but Dreamer moved and Moose crashed and burned into the chairs. Dreamer nailed the DDT for a two count but Moose got his shoulder up. Dreamer pulled out a bag of thumbtacks. He tried to piledriver Moose but was hit with a lowblow. Moose said he was going to end Dreamer’s career. He tried to shove Dreamer’s face into the tacks. Dreamer fought his way to his knees but Moose raked his face and drove him down into the tacks. Moose speared and pinned Dreamer.

Your winner and still TNA Champion, Moose!

This was exactly what you thought it would be, beat for beat. They did a good job using the silence of the building to add to the match with all the trash talking from Moose.

Outside, Gia Miller was waiting for someone to show up. It was Johnny Swinger. He was his usual self. He said his rental car said Anderson but he didn’t see Ole anywhere. POP.

Gauntlet to crown Top Contender for Knockouts Championship: Madison Rayne vs. Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary vs. Neveah vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Jessika Havok

The first two out are Tasha Steelz and Kylie Rae. They have two minutes until the next competitor, then it’s one minute intervals. Elimination by pinfall, submission and over the top until they get down to the final two competitors.

They went back and forth with some nice action. Rae nailed a hurancanrana. Steelz nailed a nice Japanese armdrag off the ropes. They went into a test of strength as the next competitor entered.

It was supposed to be Taya Valkyrie, but it was John E. Bravo dressed like her instead. The was she was mad she was entered early and sent Bravo. He was immediately tossed. They announced Taya was eliminated. Kylie offered Steelz a high five but instead was clotheslined.

Kimber Lee was next out. She caught Rae with a sideslam. Steelz went to attack her but was nailed. Lee grabbed Rae and nailed a delayed vertical suplex. She was caught with a Steelz boot to the face.

The next competitor was Steelz’s partner Kiera Hogan. She ducked a superkick and nailed Rae with one. Kimber Lee acted like she was going to align herself with them but they wanted nothing to do with that and jumped her. They worked over Lee and Rae in opposite corner.

Next out was Susie. She caught Tasha Steelz with an upside down choke using her legs. Kylie superkicked her and Steelz went to the floor, eliminating her.

The next competitor was Katie Forbes, billed from Twerk City. She was back to her original persona and controlled the ring. I would assume this means RVD is here.

Next out was Madison Rayne. She nailed several clotheslines and nailed Susie. Kiera and Madison got into an argument. Kiera drilled her and they battled back and forth.

Jessika Havok was out next. She controlled the ring and put Susie in a Boston Crab. Hogan jumped on her back and tried to work her over.

Next out was Taya Valkyrie. Yep, again. She battled Forbes in the corner and knocked her over the ropes to the apron. It appears Forbes was eliminated off camera.

Alisha Edwards was next and caught Taya with a tornado DDT. Rae pressed Edwards but Havok grabbed her and tossed her back into Rae.

Neveah was next out. She and Havok worked over Edwards.

Rosemary was the next competitor. She speared Susie. Taya and Rosemary swarmed Susie and worked her over. Everyone battled. Susie was tossed.

Rosemary’s music started again. John E. Bravo came out again, this time dressed as Bravo. He gets immediately tossed out by Rae, who feels guilty she tossed him. Madison went after Rae but ended up tossed. Neveah and Alisha Edwards were tossed.

Everyone battled. Hogan was knocked off the turnbuckles to the canvas, bounced off the ring steps to the floor. It was Rosemary, Taya, Lee, Rae left. Lee was clotheslined over the top to the floor. Rosemary and Taya circled Rae and began working her over. Rae tried to fight back but was overwhelmed by the numbers game and from battling for so long.

Rosemary and Rae battled in the corner. Taya knocked Rosemary over to the floor but the announcers questioned whether it was on purpose or not.

We go to a traditional match now…

They went back and forth quickly and Kylie nailed the Kylie Special and scored the pin.

Your winner and new number one contender, Kylie Rae!

This was OK. There were too many people in and out and many of them didn’t get the chance to really showcase their characters. The Bravo stuff was completely silly but fit into his character. This was more an appetizer than a fully fledged showcase of what’s turned into a really fun Knockouts division.

As the announcers were talking, Heath Miller, the former Heath Slater, hit the ring. He said Impact promised surprises and said, “Well, SURPRISE!” He offered to take on The Rascalz. The audio mix on the mic was terrible. He said he came here to make an impact and offered to join the main event. He said he was here and ready to kick anyone’s ass.

Out came Rohit Raju. He hit the ring and told him that the show started already and Miller missed the Rascalz’s open challenge. He said he’s not letting Miller get into the main event. He’s been here for far too long putting in the work and will be damned if Miller gets a title shot. He said the last time Miller had a World title match, it didn’t last very long.

Miller got in his face and asked him what he was trying to say. Raju nailed him with a right hand. He worked over Miller in the corner and asked him who he thinks he is. Miller gets whipped but reversed it and drilled Raju. Raju rolled out to the floor. Fine as an introductory segment.

They showed the competitors in the main event preparing for the Impact Championship match.

X-Division Champion Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey

Lots of really good action early on. Bey got sent to the floor. Mack teased a dive but Bey asked for a time out. Mack kicked him in the back and snapped him down with a neckbreaker to the floor. Mack nailed a Fall Away Slam followed by a standing moonsault for a two count. Mack nailed a series of elbows in the corner and whipped Bey into the corner. Bey leapt up and kicked Mack. Mack cut him off in the corner and went for a superplex. Bey escaped and went for powerbomb out of the corner. He nailed Mack and hit a slingshot into a Slingblade, crashing Mack down into the mat for a two count.

Bey nailed a swinging neckbreaker for another two count. Bey continued working over Mack but was caught with a sit-down powerbomb in mid-air. Both men were down as the referee counted them out. They fought to their feet. Mack caught him with a big clothesline and a spinning back elbow. Mack whipped him into the corner and nailed a big clothesline. Mack nailed a cannonball in the corner and landed on his feet. Mack went for the Exploder but Bey escaped. Bey went for the Famouser but Mack evaded it and nailed a big exploder into the corner for a two count.

The battle continued. Bey caught him with a Canadian Destroyer for a close two count. Mack caught him with a stunner out of nowhere and went to the top for the frog splash. Bey moved and Mack rolled through. Bey nailed him with a crucifix style move and caught Mack with the Art fo Finesse for the pin.

Your winner and new X-Division Champion, Chris Bey!

Good match. Where was Swinger?

Backstage, Heath Miller ran into Rhino, who he hugged. Scott D’Amore showed up and said they are making history. He said Miller looks great. Scott said there’s lots of opportunities and lots of free agents. Scott said he doesn’t work here and due to social distancing, he’s going to ask him to leave. He’ll give them a few minutes to catch up but then he’s going to have to leave. Rhino said to come back on Tuesday and call him when he gets there and they’ll figure it out. They made it clear they are back together. Rhino told him to tell the kids he said hi.

Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

Alexander and Shamrock started out. Ken went for the anklelock early but Alexander made it to the ropes to force a break. Callihan and Shamrock worked together to control the match, working over Ethan Page. Alexander hit the ring but Shamrock nailed him with a big right hand. The North dispatched Shamrock to the floor and worked him over. Callihan was prevented by the referee from helping but the announcers missed it and questioned where he was.

Alexander and Page tossed Shamrock back into the ring and worked him over in their corner, tagging in and out. Shamrock absorbed the beating and clotheslined both, making the hot tag to Callihan. Callihan cleaned house and nailed a brainbuster on Page for a two count. Alexander caught Callihan with a shot to the back, allowing Page to drill him with a dropkick. The North swarmed over Callihan, beating him down.

Callihan was worked over for a long time. Page nailed him with a series of big right hands. Callihan fired bacl but Page tried to maneuver him back to The North’s corner. Callihan nailed an enziguiri, leaving both men down as their partners wanted to tag in. Shamrock made the hot tag and cleaned house on everyone. He nailed a big powerslam on Alexander for a two count.

Callihan tagged back in and went back and forth with Alexander but got caught in the Champions’ corner and nailed with a modified Crucifix Bomb for a CLOSE two count. Shamrock belly to belly suplexed Alexander to the floor. Shamrock locked Page in an anklelock. Alexander grabbed Callihan in one. Everyone battled. Page was hit with a cutter. Alexander was trapped in an anklelock. Page threw Callihan into Shamrock to break it up. Ken thought Sami turned on him and they began shoving each other. Alexander shoved Ken into Sami.

Somehow, Sami and Shamrock still took out Alexander. Sami nailed a piledriver but Page broke up the pinfall. Callihan tossed him to the floor and drilled him into the barricades. Alexander snapped Shamrock’s throat across the top rope. He ascended to the top, despite his bad ankle. Shamrock cut him off and went for a top rope belly to belly superplex. He went for a dive on Alexander but Page pulled his partner out of the way. No water in the pool. Shamrock crashed and burned.

They tossed Ken back into the ring and double-teamed him. They nailed the double face-first piledriver and scored the pin.

Your winners and still Impact Tag Team Champions, The North!

Page grabbed the mic and demanded Shamrock be removed. He asked why no one asked them for comment when they hit one year as champions. Why? Don’t you want comment on our title reign where we dominated the entire division? Alexander said that a year ago, he told everyone that the North was going to re-write history but everyone in the back snickered and laughed. They asked who was laughing now. They were. No team has more chemistry or more devastating tag team tactics. They declared themselves the best team in Impact history.

This brought out The Motor City Machine Guns. They wished The North a happy anniversary as champions but as far as being the flagship team that reinvented the wheel, they disagree. Sabin said when you are the greatest, you don’t need to remind everyone over and over again. Before tonight, they were the greatest but now the Guns are here. They just found out this Tuesday on AXS TV will be The North vs. the Motor City Machine Guns for the titles. Nice way to build to TV.

Gia Miller was backstage at what she thought was The Good Brothers’ locker room but when she opened up, Rich Swann emerged. He said that he was here to support Willie Mack and wasn’t happy he lost the X-Division title. He then said once he was cleared to return, he has his eyes on the Impact Championship. Good promo.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

They went right after each other, muscling each other around the ring. Grace forced her into the corner and broke clean. Purrazzo backed off to the floor to break her momentum.They locked up again and Purrazzo escaped to the floor, playing Larry Zbyszko by stalling on the outside.

They locked up again and Grace sent her into the rope and shoulderblocked her down. Grace nailed a series of suplex. Grace hit a tope suicida to the floor. Grace worked her over but was cut off. Purrazzo began working on Grace’s arm. She used the ropes to continue to tear at Grace’s arm. She choked Grace in the corner with her boot. Purrazzo tore at her shoulder and continued to work it over.

Purrazzo snapped on the Fujiwara Armbar but Grace rolled through. Purrazzo locked on a cross armbreaker. Purrazzo continued to control Grace and beat down on the champion’s arm. Purrazzo continued beating on the arm. Grace prevented an Irish Whip and nailed a clothesline and a spear for a two count. Purrazzo nailed a series of elbows but was caught in a rear naked choke on the mat. Purrazzo was being choked but when the referee checked her arms, she came back to life.

Grace sent her into the corner and nailed a clothesline. She pulled Purrazzo around the ring post and pulled her backwards, trying to work over her back and spine. Purrazzo snapped her arm as she returned to the ring. She continued to work over Grace’s arm. Grace did a really good job selling the arm. They battled to their feet and drilled each other with big right hands. She slammed Purrazzo several times. One of them was really scary looking. Purrazzo escaped a slam attempt and nailed a German suplex.

Purrazzo nailed another suplex variation and scored a two count. Purrazzo went for a suplex. Grace slipped out and sent her into the corner and nailed a charging double knee strike. She nailed a Vader Bomb off the ropes for a two count. They battled and kept going for armbars. Purrazzo trapped her in a double armbar and trapped, Grace submitted.

Your winner and new Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo!

From an in-ring standpoint, the best thing on the show by far. They really brought it. Purrazzo showed up with a chip on her shoulder with something to prove and she certainly did. Grace was excellent here as well.

They announced they will return to PPV with Bound for Glory on 10/24.

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. mystery competitor to crown a new Impact Champion.

The mystery man was Rich Swann.

Then, there was two….Eric Young returned to Impact. Josh Mathews said he was TNA royalty.

No Gallows and Anderson thus far, so they are showing up here.

Edwards has a patch that reads #BLM on his jeans.

Everyone battled. Lots of fast paced action. Swann nauled some sweet aerial maneuvers. Swann went for a dive but Edwards caught him with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Edwards went for a dive but Madman Fulton blockied him. Lots of really good action so far. Too much to recap appropriately. Edwards nailed a powerbomb, smashing Swann atop Young.

Austin was caught for the backpack stunner but he slopped off. Austin killed everyone with kicks. Swann nailed a handspring kick. Trey and Young battled with kicks, Young was busted open hardway. Trey and Austin revived their rivalry and beat the hell out of each other in the center of the ring. Trey nailed an awesome rana. Young returned and caught Trey with a clothesline in the corner. Austin charged but Trey kicked him off. Young was nailed with a tiltowhirl backbreaker.

Trey and Swann battled. Swann was kicked through the ropes to the floor. Edwards nailed Trey with a hard chop. Trey nailed a sunset flip Canadian Destroyer to the outside on Swann. That was INSANE. RETIRE THAT. Young superkicked Edwards. Austin caught him with a gutwrench suplex. Young pinned Trey with a piledriver, so he’s eliminated. Interesting to see him out first given how strong they booked him in recent weeks.

Then, there were four.

Young stomped the hell out of Austin and Swann. He kept working on Swann and screamed at him to stay down. Young evaded a Swann body scissor and drove him down over Young’s knees for a close two count. Young brought Swann up to the ropes for a move but Swann countered it into a top rope bulldog. Both men were out and unable to capitalize. Edwards was going to enter the ring but was nailed by Austin. Austin was pulled up to the top rope. Swann joined the fray. Young joined the fray. Edwards and Austin crashed backwards through the timekeeper’s table. The lighting hurt the visual of the spot.

Swann and Young were once again left in the ring. Young went to set him up for a piledriver but Swann was out on his feet. Swann was playing possum however, and countered it with a forward roll and pinned Young, eliminating him.

Then, there were three.

Young immediately nailed a chop block on Swann’s bad leg, the one Swann just recovered from being injured. He wrapped a chair around it and stomped the hell out of his leg, then slammed it against the ring post. Young went to return with another chair but was stopped by officials. He told Swann that he brought this upon himself.

Swann was hurt and beating the mat, screaming. Swann did a hell of a job here selling. Austin returned to the ring and went for a figure four leglock but Swann rolled him up and then used a one-legged backslide for near falls. Austin kicked his leg out and nailed The Fold, scoring the pin.

Then, there were two – Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin.

They faced off and then began firing back and forth on each other. Edwards drilled him but Austin began to get the better of Edwards. They beat the crap out of each other. Austin went for the Fold but was caught with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Edwards missed a charge. Austin went for a springboard move but was hit with the Boston Knee Party for a two count. Austin came back to hit The Fold but Edwards kicked up.

Austin went to the top for a move but rolled through. Edwards nailed the Boston Knee Party and nailed the Die Hard and pinned Austin.

Your winner and new Impact Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards!

Madman Fulton attacked Edwards from behind and began beating the hell out of him, raining down with right hands. He set up for Austin to nail The Fold, but out came Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Good Brothers. Josh Mathews called him Luke Gallows. Whoops. They came out and faced off with Austin and Fulton. Austin said they run things around here. They asked if the Brothers wanted a piece of Edwards but instead they laid out Austin. Edwards clotheslined Fulton over the top to the floor. Ace Austin ate a Magic Killer.

The Good Brothers called for beers and celebrated with Edwards.

As the announcers signed off, a video message from EC3 played, revealing he was the mystery person in the commercials all along…..and Impact faded off.

It was a great spectacle with all the new/returning faces but this was hyped so hard, they couldn’t have lived up to the hype unless John Cena walked out. The main event was very well put together. Eric Young worked his rear end off here and was obviously bursting at the seams ready to perform after being in WWE purgatory forever and a day. Swann looked excellent. Austin was phenomenal as a heel. Eddie Edwards has always been the glue to hold things together and he did his job here, plus some. A solid main event and a strong injection of new talents up and down the card tonight.

