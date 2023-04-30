IMPACT Spring Slugfest Night 3 Taping Results For 5/18 (Spoilers)

The Spring Slugfest special events are in the books.

IMPACT Wrestling taped more of their Spring Slugfest shows at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night for the show scheduled to air on May 18.

Featured below are spoiler results from the taping held on 4/29.

IMPACT SPRING SLUGFEST: NIGHT 3 RESULTS (SPOILERS For 5/18/2023)

* The Design defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in a match for Before The Impact

* Sami Callihan defeated Shogun Jackson in a match for Before The Impact

* X Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Laredo Kid in a non-title match to kick off the Impact tapings. Miguel removed Laredo’s mask to get the roll-up. Miguel cut a promo on wanting respect and a quality opponent, so Chris Sabin answered the call and they had a back & forth to set up a match at Under Siege

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin retained over Rhino. After the match, Maclin attacked with weapons, including a shovel, until security stopped him. Rhino was stretchered out

* Jason Hotch defeated Impact World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin. Brian Myers hit Austin with a cheap shot to help Hotch win

* Jody Threat defeated Sierra

* Trinity Fatu defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. Taylor Wilde kept trying to assist King but was ejected. After the match, Jai Vidal came out and said Gisele Shaw accepts Fatu’s challenge for Under Siege. Trinity blocked a sneak attack and laid Vidal out

* Jonathan Gresham, Yuya Uemura and Alex Shelley defeated Moose, Frankie Kazarian and Eddie Edwards. Kazarian argued with his partners throughout the match