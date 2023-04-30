IMPACT Spring Slugfest Night 4 Taping Results For 5/25 (Spoilers)

The Spring Slugfest special events are in the books.

IMPACT Wrestling taped more of their Spring Slugfest shows at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night for the show scheduled to air on May 25.

Featured below are spoiler results from the taping held on 4/29.

IMPACT SPRING SLUGFEST: NIGHT 4 RESULTS (SPOILERS For 5/25/2023)

* Chris Sabin defeated Mike Bailey

* Kenny King and Sheldon Jean defeated Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus. Nick Aldis was doing guest commentary here, and he had a few words with King to build to their Under Siege match

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde defeated Jessicka. After the match, The Coven double teamed Jessicka until Courtney Rush, who is Rosemary, came out to make the save. This indicates that Rosemary loses her gimmick/powers some time before the match

* Jordynne Grace defeated Alisha Edwards

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey defeated John Skyler

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin came out to announce that his Under Siege match with PCO is off because he “killed” PCO. He then picked an opponent to defend against because he’s a fighting champion, and that was Champagne Singh. Singh and Shera came out to accept the challenge but Impact President Scott D’Amore cut them off and had words with Maclin. D’Amore said Maclin will still defend at Under Siege and implied he will be pushed if he wins. Maclin asked who his opponent is… D’Amore introduced PCO as the lights went out. PCO cleared the ring and stood tall

* Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Killer Kelly