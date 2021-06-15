Impact Star Goes Back and Forth with Fans Defending and Praising Karrion Kross

Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey took to Twitter this morning and had praise for WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who retained in Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” main event over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

Bey commented on how Kross is a star.

He wrote, “Kross is literally a star… anyone hating 100% doesn’t have their own company [laughing emoji]”

One fan responded with, “Tell that to the crowd last night, who was dead silent and cheered everybody but him.”

Bey wrote back, “I don’t need to. I understand business.”

Bey also commented on why he got into pro wrestling, and said he loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life, as Kross does.

“I didn’t get into wrestling because of how talented a wrestler was at wrestling. Nor did I grow up in an era where everyone felt relatable. I loved sports entertainment because people felt legit and larger than life. That’s Kross”

Bey continued making related comments on Kross and last night’s Takeover main event, going back & forth with fans. You can see his related tweets below, along with a GIF exchange he had with Kross.

