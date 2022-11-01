Impact Star Tasha Steelz Wants to Have a WrestleMania Moment

Impact Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was a guest on the Busted Open Radio show on Sirius XM. Steelz discussed the goals she has set for herself in wrestling:

“I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”

On where she wants to wrestle:

“I want to main event an Impact pay-per-view. I think I’ve done a couple of their first-evers with, you know, the rest of the knockout and have won. So I’ve done that. I’ve been world champion there, done that. I’ve been a two time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. I’ve done that. Also, I would love for Fire ‘N Flava to have a reunion. So that also runs through my mind. I also want to have, which is what everybody wants to have, is their WrestleMania moment. So it’s just such a mixed emotion of just wanting to combine all three and you can’t. But I’m just keeping an open mind. Wherever I am, and me being currently in Impact right now, wherever I go in the future, I know, me being the brightest star in the sky, I’m gonna shine regardless.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)