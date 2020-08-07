Impact Tag Team And AEW Tag Team Want To Wrestle A Match

AEW stars FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) and Impact Wrestling stars The North (Ethan Page, Josh Alexander) want to face off in a big interpromotional tag team match, and Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore wants to make that match happen.

Harwood took to Twitter this week and commented on a clip of he and 5 of The Dark Order, from Wednesday’s 12-man match on AEW Dynamite. That match saw The Dark Order (5, 9, Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno) defeat FTR and The Elite (The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page). Harwood noted that the sequence is what makes he and Wheeler a great tag team.

“Real quick; this is what makes us a great tag team. Not fancy double teams. Not 30 second sequences. Keeping the fresh man in, using your partner, knowing where each other is at all times, feeding him & he executes. That’s all. Back to the ice! #FTR [peace sign emoji],” he wrote.

Page responded and said that’s why the two teams need to work together.

“This is why we need to work …. ASAP,” Page wrote back.

Dax agreed and said they need to talk to their bosses to make that happen.

He wrote, “I’m begging ya! We need to talk to our bosses.”

D’Amore then chimed in and said Impact supports FTR vs. The North in an interpromotional match. He then proposed a series between the two teams. D’Amore also tagged AEW’s Chris Jericho and asked how they can make it happen.

“Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & @CashWheelerFTR,” D’Amore wrote. “I can assure you that @IMPACTWRESTLING supports making it happen How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth? @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon. Hey Le Champion, @IAmJericho how do we make this happen”

Wheeler also responded to Harwood’s original tweet and said Impact can get their numbers from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

“Get our numbers from The Good Brothers..,” Cash wrote.

D’Amore responded to Cash and said it’s up to AEW officials to make this happen.

“We respect all contractual relationships so if your bosses will come to the table let’s get it done,” D’Amore wrote back to Wheeler.

There’s no word yet on if this AEW vs. Impact match is a possibility, but it could be beneficial to both promotions.

FTR debuted with AEW in May of this year after being granted their WWE releases in April. The North just lost the Impact Tag Team Titles to The Motor City Machine Guns last month, ending their historic 380-day reign.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the full tweets below:

