Impact to Air Teaser for New Wrestler, Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact

Former AEW talent Alan Angels will make his Impact Wrestling debut to kick off tonight’s post-Against All Odds episode. He will face off against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, the X Division champion.
According to PWInsider, tonight’s show will include a vignette for a Knockout who will shortly be making their debut and has experience working abroad.
Additionally revealed for tonight’s Impact, which airs on AXS at 8 p.m. ET, is the following:
– Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a #1 contender’s match
– Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel
– PCO vs. Black Taurus
Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Alisha Edwards vs. Gisele Shaw. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.