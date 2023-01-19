Impact to Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe Tonight, Main Event and More Revealed for Impact

Impact Wrestling will pay tribute to the late Jay Briscoe during tonight’s Impact on AXS episode, according to PWInsider. Briscoe died on Tuesday at the age of 38 in a fatal car accident. Click here for the most recent information on his death, click here for numerous tributes from wrestlers and promotions, and click here for spoiler results from the AEW/ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped on Wednesday night.

The new Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will address the fans from the ring on tonight’s post-Hard To Kill episode of Impact.

The main event of tonight’s Impact will be Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey in the first-ever Impact Pit Fight. The no-ropes bout must be won by either a knockout or a submission.

Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Hard To Kill, build to Sacrifice

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise in her Impact debut

* Tommy Dreamer sits down with Busted Open co-host Dave LaGreca to discuss what happened at Hard To Kill in the Full Metal Mayhem match between Bully Ray and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Tonight’s “Before The Impact” episode will feature tag team action with The Design’s Kon and Angels taking on Delirious and Yuya Uemura. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.