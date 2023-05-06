IMPACT Under Siege 2023 Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for the IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege 2023 pay-per-view.

This week, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the addition of Sami Callihan and two mystery partners against The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels) in six-man tag-team action for the Under Siege 2023 special event.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the IMPACT Under Siege 2023 show, which goes down on May 26 from London, Ontario, Canada.

IMPACT UNDER SIEGE (5/26/2023)

* Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO (IMPACT Title)* Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin (X-Division Title)* Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (Last Chance Match For Knockouts Title)* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian (Title Eliminator)* Sami Callihan & TBA & TBA vs. The Design (Deaner, Kon & Angels)

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on 5/26 for complete IMPACT Under Siege 2023 results from London, Ontario, Canada.