IMPACT Under Siege Press Conference Announced

UNDER SIEGE Press Conference Scheduled

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Jason Hotch, John Skyler Will Appear To Preview Back-to-Back Nights of Live Pro Wrestling Shows In London, Ontario

UNDER SIEGE Contract Signing Spotlights Pro Wrestling Action Coming To Canada This Summer From IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling announces a major Press Conference on Thursday, May 25, to preview the showcase event UNDER SIEGE, which will air live on Friday night, May 26, from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE.

IMPACT Wrestling also will host the UNDER SIEGE FALLOUT SHOW on Saturday, May 27, also originating from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London.

The Press Conference begins at 3pm EST, at the London Brewer Co-op, located at 521 Burbrook Place.

IMPACT stars scheduled to appear at the Press Conference are Brian Myers, Santino Marella, John Skyler and Jason Hotch. In addition, local wrestler Tyler Tirva will discuss his pro wrestling future.

The Press Conference will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to Canada in July and August for additional high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling. The showcase event of the year, SLAMMIVERSARY, is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, in Windsor, followed the next night by the SLAMMIVERSARY FALLOUT Show. Then, on Sunday & Monday, August 27-28, IMPACT Wrestling returns to the Rebel Entertainment Complex in downtown Toronto for EMERGENCE and the EMERGENCE FALLOUT Show.

Tickets for UNDER SIEGE and UNDER SIEGE FALLOUT SHOW, May 26-27: Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca