Impact Under Siege Results – May 7, 2022

First Match: Madison Rayne w/Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw w/Alisha Edwards

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shaw applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rayne kicks Shaw in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Shaw with Two Arm-Drags. Shaw with Two Running Uppercuts. Rayne side steps Shaw into the turnbuckles. Shaw decks Rayne with a back elbow smash. Shaw with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Rayne regroups on the outside. Shaw with a Slingshot Splash for a two count. Dashwood trips Shaw from the outside. Rayne attacks Shaw from behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Rayne applies a rear chin lock. Shaw with heavy bodyshots. Rayne ducks a clothesline from Shaw. Rayne with a knee smash. Rayne with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Rayne puts her knee on the back of Shaw’s neck. Dashwood attacks Shaw behind the referee’s back. Rayne applies the cravate.

Rayne with a knee lift. Rayne with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Rayne ascends to the top turnbuckle. Shaw with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shaw HeadButts Rayne. Shaw with The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Shaw with a forearm/uppercut combination. Shaw thrust kicks the midsection of Rayne. Shaw slides under a boot from Rayne. Shaw delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Shaw with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Shaw hits The Draping DDT for a two count. Rayne denies The Half & Half Suplex. Rayne with The Cazadora Driver for a two count. Shaw negates The Collab. Shaw drops Rayne with The SpineBuster. Shaw ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dashwood continues to run interference. Dashwood kicks Edwards in the face. Shaw knocks Dashwood off the ring apron. Rollup Exchange. Shaw connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gisele Shaw via Pinfall

Second Match: Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Maclin applies a side headlock. Sabin whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin drops Sabin with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Sabin drop steps into a side headlock. Maclin whips Sabin across the ring. Sabin with a shoulder tackle of his own. Maclin drops down on the canvas. Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin poses for the crowd. Sabin signals for the test of strength. Sabin with two arm-drags. Sabin with a Hip Toss. Sabin clotheslines Maclin over the top rope. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Sabin transitions into a hammerlock. Sabin drives Maclin shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin wraps the left shoulder of Maclin around the top rope. Maclin puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Maclin with forearm shivers across the back of Sabin. Maclin gets Sabin tied up in the tree of woe. Sabin avoids The Corner Spear. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Maclin catches Sabin in mid-air. Maclin PowerBombs Sabin on the ring apron. Maclin dumps Sabin face first on the apron. Maclin rolls Sabin back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Maclin continues to dish out forearms across the back of Sabin. The referee checks on Sabin in the corner. Maclin with a Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Maclin drives his knee into the midsection of Sabin. Maclin denies The Sunset Flip. Sabin with a chop/forearm combination. Maclin reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Sabin scores two forearm knockdowns. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Sabin kicks Maclin in the gut. Sabin whips Maclin across the ring. Maclin with a knee smash. Maclin clotheslines Sabin. Maclin goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabin blocks it. Maclin with a forearm smash. Maclin sends Sabin face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Maclin with a Flying Elbow Drop off the ramp. Maclin rolls Sabin back into the ring. Maclin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Maclin puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Sabin hammers down on the back of Maclin’s neck. Maclin delivers The Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin goes for Mayhem For All, but Sabin lands back on his feet. Maclin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Maclin. Sabin hits The Satellite DDT.

Sabin unloads a flurry of right jabs. Sabin with Two NeckBreakers. Sabin with a running forearm across the back of Maclin’s neck. Sabin follows that with a DDT for a two count. Sabin with a Spinning NeckBreaker on the floor. Sabin rolls Maclin back into the ring. Sabin with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sabin goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Maclin counters with a Roll Through Suplex. Maclin with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Maclin goes for Mayhem For All, Sabin rolls him over for a two count. Maclin denies The Cradle Shock. The referee catches Maclin uses the middle rope for leverage. Sabin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin responds with a Running Knee. Forearm Exchange. Sabin applies the cravate. Sabin with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Maclin rocks Sabin with a forearm smash. Maclin with a corner clothesline. Sabin answers with The Helluva Kick. Lariat Exchange. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Sabin. Maclin with a Release German Suplex. Sabin with a Running Lariat. Sabin follows that with The Tornado DDT. Sabin connect with The Cradle Shock to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chris Sabin via Pinfall

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo For The AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Purrazzo attacks Valkyrie before the bell rings. Purrazzo with a running forearm smash. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s back and chest. Purrazzo is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Purrazzo clotheslines Valkyrie for a one count. Purrazzo whips Valkyrie across the ring. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Valkyrie applies The Full Nelson Lock. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo avoids The PK. Valkyrie with a basement dropkick for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Purrazzo thrust kicks the midsection of Valkyrie. Purrazzo taunts Valkyrie. Purrazzo stands on Valkyrie’s face. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Valkyrie around the middle rope. Purrazzo kicks the left elbow of Valkyrie. Purrazzo punches Valkyrie in the back. Purrazzo kicks Valkyrie in the face. Purrazzo continues to target Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo with an arm-ringer. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Valkyrie for a two count.

Purrazzo blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie with a running clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Purrazzo pulls Valkyrie down to the mat. Purrazzo stomps on Valkyrie’s face. Purrazzo drives her knee into Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo goes back to the rear chin lock. Purrazzo transitions into the bow and arrow stretch. Valkyrie with an arm-drag escape. Valkyrie blocks The Flatliner. Valkyrie ducks under two clotheslines from Purrazzo. Valkyrie with two overhand chops. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie whips Purrazzo across the ring. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Valkyrie is raining down haymakers. Purrazzo with an up kick. Purrazzo nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Valkyrie side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Valkyrie plays to the crowd. Purrazzo with a knee lift. Valkyrie denies The Queen’s Gambit.

Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the ribs. Valkyrie pulls Purrazzo down to the mat. Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Purrazzo. Valkyrie with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Valkyrie with The SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Valkyrie hammers down on Purrazzo’s back. Valkyrie goes for a PowerBomb, but Purrazzo counters with a Hurricanrana. Purrazzo is raining down haymakers. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on the back of Valkyrie’s head. Purrazzo connects with The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Purrazzo argues with the referee. Purrazzo toys around with Valkyrie. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo transitions into Venus De Milo. Valkyrie puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo is displaying her frustration. Purrazzo grabs the Reina de Reinas Title. The referee stops Purrazzo in her tracks. Valkyrie rolls Purrazzo over to pickup the victory. After the match, Purrazzo attacks Valkyrie from behind. Purrazzo locks in The Venus De Milo. The lights go out in the building. Mia Yim storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still AAA Reina De Reinas Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Trey Miguel For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Miguel backs Austin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Quick shoving contest. Austin with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Miguel with a deep arm-drag. Austin regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Miguel slaps Austin in the chest. Austin with a Hip Toss. Austin drives his knee into Miguel’s back. Austin with a Mid-Kick. Austin is choking Miguel with his boot. Austin kicks Miguel in the gut. Austin rams Miguel’s face across the top strand. Following a snap mare takeover, Austin kicks Miguel in the back. Austin applies a chin lock on the middle rope. Austin repeatedly stomps on Miguel’s chest. Austin sends Miguel to the corner. Miguel dives over Austin. Austin with a Running Crossbody Block to the floor. Miguel avoids The Fosbury Flop. Miguel blocks a boot from Austin. Austin blocks The Pump Kick. Austin drops Miguel with a Running Knee Strike. Austin poses for the crowd.

Austin rolls Miguel back into the ring. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Austin and Miguel are trading back and forth shots. Austin with clubbing blows to Miguel’s back. Austin avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Austin sends Miguel into the ropes. Miguel kicks Austin in the chest. Austin rakes the eyes of Miguel. Austin with The Draping BackBreaker for a two count. Austin with forearm shivers. Miguel clings onto the top rope. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin talks smack to Miguel. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Austin. Miguel with a Superman Forearm. Miguel with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin avoids The LionSault. Austin drops Miguel with The Heat Seeker for a two count. Miguel dodges The Fold. Austin blocks The SuperKick. Austin with a back heel trip. Austin applies the single leg crab.

Miguel repeatedly kicks Austin in the face. Miguel with a Hurricanrana. Miguel decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Austin in the face. Miguel delivers his combination offense. Miguel with a Double Foot Stomp. Miguel with The Reverse Suplex. Miguel applies The Dragon Sleeper. Austin rams Miguel’s face into the canvas. Austin slaps Miguel in the face. Austin spits at Miguel. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Austin unloads four knife edge chops. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel SuperKicks Austin in mid-air. Miguel with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Austin denies The Sharpshooter. Rollup Exchange. Austin argues with the referee. Miguel with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Austin rolls underneath the ropes. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with a NeckBreaker on the apron. Miguel rolls Austin back into the ring. Austin avoids The Flying Meteora. Austin drives Miguel shoulder first into the steel ring post. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey El Phantasmo and The Good Brothers) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King and Vincent) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Anderson with two toe kicks. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Edwards. Anderson slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Edwards in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Edwards with a thumb to the eye of Gallows. Edwards tags in King. Gallows drops King with a shoulder tackle. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gallows tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo kicks King in the gut. Phantasmo avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Phantasmo with a toe kick. King reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. King leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo lunges over King. King with a back heel kick. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from King. King goes for The Sunset Flip, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. King with The SpineBuster for a two count. King applies a front face lock. King tags in Vincent. Vincent with a gut punch. Vincent whips Phantasmo across the ring. Vincent scores the elbow knockdown. Phantasmo denies The Slice Bread. Phantasmo tags in Bey.

Bey with a Leg Drop for a two count. Vincent answers with a liver shot. Vincent sends Bey to the corner. Bey side steps Vincent into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Vincent’s back. Bey with a double leapfrog. Bey dropkicks Vincent for a two count. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Vincent responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep. Vincent with a snap elbow drop for a two count. Vincent applies a front face lock. Bennett tags himself in. Bennett kicks Bey in the gut. Bennett unloads three knife edge chops. Bennett with a short-arm clothesline. Bennett drills Bey with The BrainBuster. Bennett with a Rolling Elbow for a two count. Bennett applies a wrist lock. White and Taven are tagged in. Third Forearm Exchange. White reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over White. Taven slides under White. Taven dropkicks White. Taven poses for the crowd. White is lighting up Taven’s chest. White tags in Phantasmo. Bullet Club clears the ring. White applies a front face lock. Back Rake Party. Bennett delivers a chop block. Honor No More clears the ring.

Honor No More gangs up on Anderson. Edwards whips Anderson into the turnbuckles. Bennett with a running chop. King with a diving back elbow smash. Edwards with a running forearm smash. Taven follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee gets distracted by Phantasmo. Taven tags in King. Taven rakes the back of Anderson. King with a Snap Vertical Suplex. King transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. King applies a front face lock. King tags in Edwards. Edwards headbutts the back of Anderson. Edwards slams Anderson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards whips Anderson across the ring. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards tags in Taven. Taven applies a rear chin lock. Anderson with heavy bodyshots. Taven punches Anderson in the back. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Gallows and Bennett are tagged in. Gallows clotheslines Bennett. Gallows clears the ring. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows with a running shoulder tackle. King runs interference. Bennett SuperKicks Gallows. Bennett tags in Edwards.

Edwards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Gallows blocks it. Edwards with forearm shivers. Gallows uppercuts Edwards. Edwards tags in King. King scores a right jab. Double Irish Whip. Gallows with a double clothesline. Gallows tags in Phantasmo. King side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckles. Phantasmo dives over King. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from King. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo goes for The LionSault, but King gets his knees up in the air. King tags in Vincent. Vincent uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Vincent. Vincent with a knee lift. Vincent with The Back Drop Driver. Vincent follows that with a Flatliner for a two count. Vincent whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Bey made the blind tag. Phantasmo kicks Vincent in the face. Bey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bullet Club gangs up on Vincent. Phantasmo with The LionSault. Bey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bey and Vincent are trading back and forth shots. Bey ducks a clothesline from Vincent. Both guys are knocked down after a double crossbody block. White and Taven are tagged in.

Taven ducks a clothesline from White. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Taven knocks Anderson off the apron. Taven nails Bey with The Pump Kick. Taven with a Spin Kick to White. Taven with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Taven drops Bey with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Taven delivers his combination offense. Taven with a DDT. Taven with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. White denies The Climax. Taven denies The Blade Runner. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Vincent gets in the way. All hell is breaking loose in Newport. King with a Spinning Heel Kick. King with a Corkscrew Pescado to the outside. Vincent ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. The referee is losing control of this match. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Vincent with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Anderson gets distracted by Maria. Anderson gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Running Enzuigiri. The OGK connects with The Proton Pack to pickup the victory.

Winner: Honor No More via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jessica Havok For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Steelz ducks a clothesline from Havok. Steelz scores two right jabs. Steelz mocks Havok. Havok tugs on Steelz hair. Havok backs Steelz into the turnbuckles. Havok with the irish whip. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok levels Steelz with The Body Avalanche. Havok sends Steelz back first into the turnbuckles. Steelz regroups on the outside. Havok drives Steelz back first into the side of the ramp. Havok rolls Steelz back into the ring. Havok drops Steelz with a Body Block. Havok goes for a Leg Drop, but Steelz ducks out of the way. Steelz with a Running Knee Strike. Steelz proceeds to twerk. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Steelz with two elbow drops for a one count. Steelz unloads two knife edge chops. Havok shoves Steelz into the canvas. Havok denies The Monkey Flip. Steelz starts biting Havok’s forehead. Steelz hits The CodeBreaker for a two count.

Steelz is putting the boots to Havok. Steelz talks smack to Havok. Havok kicks out the legs of Steelz. Havok goes for The Samoan Drop, but Steelz blocks it. Steelz avoids the foot stomp. Steelz dumps Havok out of the ring. Havok blocks The PK. Havok puts Steelz on her shoulders. Havok dumps Steelz face first on the ring apron. Steelz side steps Havok into the steel ring steps. Havok gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Steelz continues to stomp on Havok’s chest. Steelz with a Running Uppercut. Steelz with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Havok denies the snap mare takeover. Steelz ducks a clothesline from Havok. Steelz SuperKicks Havok. Steelz with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Steelz follows that with The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Steelz with clubbing blows to Havok’s back. Steelz applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Havok starts biting Steelz fingers. Steelz with three palm strikes. Havok HeadButts Steelz. Havok kicks Steelz in the gut. Havok with a Knee Lift. Havok with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Havok hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Steelz applies The Sleeper Hold. Havok backs Steelz into the turnbuckles. Havok dumps Steelz back first into the canvas. Steelz avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Steelz with a Spinning Back Kick. Steelz with The SpringBoard Bulldog for a two count. Steelz is raining down haymakers. Steelz is trying to rip off the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz drops Havok with The Cutter for a two count. Havok has Steelz perched on the top turnbuckle. Havok and Steelz are trading back and forth shots. Havok HeadButts Steelz. Steelz dumps Havok face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Violent By Design (c) w/Joe Doering vs. The Briscoes For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Rockers Punches after the bell rings. Jay drops Young with The Big Boot. Jay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jay kicks Deaner in the face. The Briscoes tees off on Doering. VBD attacks The Briscoes from behind. Mark tells the referee to ring the bell. Mark with clubbing uppercuts. Young kicks Mark in the gut. Young slams Mark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner with a toe kick. Deaner with a straight right hand. Deaner whips Mark across the ring. Jay made the blind tag. Mark ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Mark kicks Deaner in the gut. Jay with a running clothesline. Jay HeadButts Deaner. Jay repeatedly stomps on Deaner’s chest. Jay is choking Deaner with his boot. Jay tags in Mark. Mark with two forearm smashes. Mark with a knife edge chop. Mark follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Mark tags in Jay. Mark slams Deaner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a Running Boot. Mark knocks Young off the ring apron. Mark with a corner clothesline. Stereo SomerSault Planchas.

The Briscoes are fired up. Jay rolls Deaner back into the ring. The referee gets distracted by Young. Doering shoves Jay off the top turnbuckle. Deaner rakes the eyes of Jay. Deaner slams Jay’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Deaner uses the middle rope as a weapon. Deaner tags in Young. Double Boot for a two count. Young slams Jay’s head on the right boot of Deaner. Young punches Jay in the back. Young tags in Deaner. Assisted Dropkick into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Deaner tugs on Jay’s hair. The referee admonishes Jay. Deaner dumps Jay out of the ring. Doering dumps Jay face first on the apron. Deaner applies the cravate. Deaner with an elbow smash. Deaner applies a rear chin lock. Jay with heavy bodyshots. Jay is throwing haymakers at Deaner. Jay decks Young with a back elbow smash. Jay ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Jay tags in Mark. Mark ducks a clothesline from Deaner. Mark with a chop/forearm/uppercut combination.

Mark kicks Young in the chest. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Deaner. Mark dropkicks Young into the turnbuckles. Mark with a corner clothesline. Mark puts Deaner on the top turnbuckle. Mark uppercuts Deaner. Mark with The Iconoclasm for a two count. Deaner with a chop/forearm combination. Jay side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Jay with The Stinger Splash. Mark with a Running Boot. PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Young sends Jay face first into the steel ring post. Deaner denies The Uranage Slam. Mark uppercuts Deaner. Mark with a leaping forearm smash. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Mark. Young with a shoulder block. Mark ducks a clothesline from Young. Deaner kicks Mark in the gut. Deaner with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Young with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Deaner hooks the outside leg for a two count. Deaner tags in Young.

VBD gangs up on Mark. Mark is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Irish Whip. Mark with The Exploder Suplex. Young responds with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young toys around with Mark. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Jay with a Hurricanrana. Jay with The Big Boot. Mark tags in Jay. Jay kicks Young in the gut. Jay with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Mark lands The Froggy Bow. Jay hooks both legs for a two count. Deaner with an Inside Out Lariat. Jay answers with The Rolling Elbow. Young with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Young blocks a boot from Mark. Young dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Young with The Wheelbarrow NeckBreaker. Jay puts Young on the top turnbuckle. Young starts biting Jay’s forehead. Young sends Jay crashing into the canvas. Young with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young tags in Deaner. Deaner sends Young crotch first into the top rope. Jay shoves Deaner into Doering. The Briscoes connects with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes via Pinfall

Eight Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Alexander with a side headlock takeover. Ishii whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Alexander with two deep arm-drags. Ishii drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Chop Exchange. Ishii sends Alexander to the corner. Alexander decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a running shoulder tackle. Alexander hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Alexander with a series of chops in the corner. Alexander kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Ishii toys around with Alexander. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander pie faces Ishii. Alexander tells Ishii to bring it. Ishii with three throat chops. Alexander regroups on the outside.

Ishii rolls Alexander back into the ring. Ishii with clubbing throat chops. Ishii repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Alexander reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Alexander rises back on his feet. Alexander kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander with a Running Boot. Forearm Exchange. Alexander uppercuts Ishii. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii kicks Alexander in the chest. Alexander with The Big Boot. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Alexander slams Ishii’s head on the top rope. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander rolls Ishii back into the ring. Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Alexander responds with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Alexander repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Alexander with The Rolling Senton. Alexander with a Flying Knee Drop for a two count. Alexander punches Ishii in the back. Ishii denies The C4 Spike. Alexander with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Alexander uppercuts Ishii. Ishii Powerslams Alexander.

Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Alexander blocks a lariat from Ishii. Alexander with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Alexander. Alexander dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Ishii reverses the hold. Ishii transitions into a Knee Bar. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishii with three up kicks. Alexander slaps Ishii in the chest. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander goes for a PowerBomb, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander with a massive haymaker. Alexander with a Running Lariat for a two count. Alexander follows that with The Spinning Rack Toss for a two count. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop.

Lariat Exchange. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Alexander with The Roll Through German Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Second Lariat Exchange. Alexander side steps Ishii into the turnbuckles. Alexander with a clubbing shot to the back of Ishii’s head. Ishii denies The Avalanche Rolling Senton. Ishii with a Leaping HeadButt. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii clotheslines the back of Alexander’s neck. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Alexander denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Alexander with an inside cradle for a two count. Ishii blocks a boot from Alexander. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Alexander avoids The Sliding Lariat. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii HeadButts Alexander. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Ishii denies The C4 Spike. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with two short-arm lariats. Alexander follows that with a Discus Back Elbow. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander PowerBombs Ishii. Alexander plants Ishii with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

